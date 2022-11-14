English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 14: Bitcoin, Ether inch lower; Dogecoin top drag

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 14 lakh, with a dominance of 38.26 per cent, which is an increase of 0.10 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 14, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 14 as the global crypto market cap declined 4.57 per cent to $810.59 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 12.32 per cent to $60.78 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.23 billion, which is 6.96 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $56.48 billion, which is 92.93 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    As of 9:00 am on November 14, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin14,59,682-2.68%
    Ethereum1,05,700.8-5.54%
    Tether88.27-0.03%
    Cardano30.39-1.96%
    Binance Coin29.50-4.83%
    XRP29.50-6.65%
    Polkadot505-5.95%
    Dogecoin7.18-8.57%
