Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 14: Bitcoin, Ether inch lower; Dogecoin top drag

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 14 as the global crypto market cap declined 4.57 per cent to $810.59 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 12.32 per cent to $60.78 billion over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.23 billion, which is 6.96 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $56.48 billion, which is 92.93 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 14 lakh, with a dominance of 38.26 per cent, which is an increase of 0.10 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.As of 9:00 am on November 14, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|14,59,682
|-2.68%
|Ethereum
|1,05,700.8
|-5.54%
|Tether
|88.27
|-0.03%
|Cardano
|30.39
|-1.96%
|Binance Coin
|29.50
|-4.83%
|XRP
|29.50
|-6.65%
|Polkadot
|505
|-5.95%
|Dogecoin
|7.18
|-8.57%