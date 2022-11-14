Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 14: Bitcoin, Ether inch lower; Dogecoin top drag

Representative image.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 14 as the global crypto market cap declined 4.57 per cent to $810.59 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 12.32 per cent to $60.78 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.23 billion, which is 6.96 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $56.48 billion, which is 92.93 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 14 lakh, with a dominance of 38.26 per cent, which is an increase of 0.10 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 14,59,682 -2.68% Ethereum 1,05,700.8 -5.54% Tether 88.27 -0.03% Cardano 30.39 -1.96% Binance Coin 29.50 -4.83% XRP 29.50 -6.65% Polkadot 505 -5.95% Dogecoin 7.18 -8.57%