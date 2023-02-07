Top cryptocurrency prices today February 7: Bitcoin, Ether trade in red as crypto mcap falls

Representative Image

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on February 7 as the global crypto market cap decreased 0.60 percent to $1.06 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $49.85 billion, which makes a 4.18 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.90 billion, which is 9.83 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $44.74 billion, which is 89.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 19.42 lakh, with its dominance at 41.52 percent, which is an decrease of 0.02 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, Britain's financial watchdog warned crypto businesses on Monday to get ready for tighter rules on advertising later in the year, warning that any breaches could mean up to two years in prison.

"All cryptoasset firms marketing to UK consumers, including firms based overseas, will soon need to comply with the new UK financial promotions regime," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement. "Firms must start preparing now for this regime. We will take robust action against firms breaching these requirements." Read more here.

As of 8:26 am on February 7, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 19,23,108 -1.04% Ethereum 1,38,000.0 -0.1% Tether 85.12 0.7% Cardano 33.4990 -1.06% Binance Coin 27,506.00 -0.69% Ripple 33.19 -1.05% Polkadot 557.80 -1.62% Dogecoin 7.7700 -1.07%