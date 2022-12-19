English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 19: Binance Coin up over 6% as global crypto mcap increases marginally

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.60 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.74 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    December 19, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on December 19 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.60 percent to $812.94 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $21.44 billion, which makes a 23.51 percent decrease.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $1.17 billion, which is 5.46 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $19.30 billion, which is 90.04 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.60 lakh, with a dominance of 39.74 percent, a decrease of 0.10 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, France-headquartered auditing firm Mazars Group has suspended work for all cryptocurrency clients worldwide, according to cryptocurrency exchange Binance, a client of the auditing firm.

    “Mazars has indicated that they will temporarily pause their work with all of their crypto clients globally, which include Crypto.com, KuCoin, and Binance. Unfortunately, this means that we will not be able to work with Mazars for the moment,” Bloomberg reported a Binance spokesperson as saying.

    As of 7:56 am on December 19, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,60,000-0.23%
    Ethereum1,02,400.1-1.19%
    Tether86.74-0.9%
    Cardano23.51000.94%
    Binance Coin21,996.996.66%
    XRP30.300.65%
    Polkadot423.05-1.61%
    Dogecoin7.11990.65%
