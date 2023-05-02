English
    Top cryptocurrency prices on May 2: Major crypto trades in red, Bitcoin trades over Rs 24 lakh

    May 02, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST
    Top cryptocurrency prices on May 2

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on May 2 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 1.55 percent to $1.16 trillion over the previous day.  Over the last 24 hours, the market volume increased by 5.46 percent to  $37.50 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.56 billion, which is 6.83 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stablecoins was $35.03 billion, which is 93.41 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.62 percent, an decrease of 0.26 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    At 7.40 am on May 2, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD88.270.02%
    Bitcoin24,82,997-1.94%
    Ripple40.50000.0%
    Ethereum1,66,000.1 -0.47%
    Dogecoin7.1100 -0.73%
    WazirX Token14.60-1.81%

     

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 2, 2023 08:21 am