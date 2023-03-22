English
    Top cryptocurrency prices on March 22: Major cryptos trade in green

    The volume of all stablecoins was $61.32 billion, which is 91.30 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's dominance is currently 46.08 percent, registering a decrease of 0.37 percent over the day.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on March 22 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.68 percent to $1.18 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours  decreased 10.45 percent to $67.16 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.18 billion, which is 7.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $61.32 billion, which is 91.30 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.08 percent, registering a decrease of 0.37 percent over the day.

    As of 8:20 am on March 14, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD87.220.03%
    Bitcoin24,50,0001.69%
    Ripple39.764419.34%
    Ethereum1,55,001.01.5%
    Dogecoin6.61494%
    WazirX Token14.791.64%

