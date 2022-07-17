English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top Cryptocurrency Prices on July 17: Bitcoin jumps 3%, Ether surges over 10%

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.10 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.98 percent, a decrease of 0.16 percent over the day

    Moneycontrol News
    July 17, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST
    Representational image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 17 as the global crypto market-cap rose by 3.25 percent to $962.55 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 1.05 percent to $62.10 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.09 billion, which is 9.80 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $55.98 billion, which is 90.15% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.10 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance stood at 41.98 percent, a decrease of 0.16 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    The cryptocurrency market has been nothing short of a financial soap opera in 2022, and the drama continued this week when the lender Celsius Network filed for bankruptcy protection. Yet there is one important place where the drama has cooled off noticeably: the actual prices of the largest digital tokens themselves.

    The relative stabilization in the charts is fuelling hopes that contagion may have run its course following the spectacular collapse of tokens on the Terra blockchain, a wipe out that also sent hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and brokerage Voyager Digital into bankruptcy court.

    As of 7:58 am on July 17, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,10,0003.51%
    Ethereum1,08,010.810.2%
    Tether82.05-0.15%
    Cardano37.003.04%
    Binance Coin20,001.983.89%
    XRP28.49994.97%
    Polkadot576.961.86%
    Dogecoin5.25892.51%
    Find more blockchain
