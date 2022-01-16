MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency

Last Updated : January 16, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market dips marginally as Bitcoin, Ethereum dip


    Bitcoin fell 0.6 percent to trade at Rs 34,12,779 while Ethereum dipped 0.55 percent to Rs 2,63,000. Cardano surged 5.53 percent to Rs 107 and Avalanche rose 0.91 percent to Rs 7,316.03, Polkadot rose 0.5 percent to Rs 2,198 and Litecoin tumbled 1.12 percent to Rs 11,620.39 over the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.28 percent to Rs 79.62. Read more here.

  • Cryptocurrency Buzz

    Rio de Janeiro Eyes Treasury Investment in Crypto and Discounts for Taxes Paid in Bitcoin


    Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes has pledged to invest 1% of the city’s Treasury in cryptocurrencies, per Brazilian news outlet O Globo.“We are going to launch Cripto Rio and invest 1% of the Treasury in cryptocurrency,” Paes reportedly said during the Rio Innovation Week in a talk alongside Francis Suarez, Miami Mayor. O Globo also reported that Pedro Paulo, secretary for farming and planning in Rio de Janeiro, and Chicão Bulhões, secretary of economic development and innovation, plan to transform the city into a hub for the crypto industry. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Credit Rating Agency Moody’s Sounds Alarm on El Salvador’s Bitcoin Policy


    El Salvador’s poor sovereign credit outlook is being exacerbated by the country’s Bitcoin trades, according to Moody’s Investors Service and per Bloomberg. According to Moody's analyst Jaime Reusche, the government trading in Bitcoin is “quite risky, particularly for a government that has been struggling with liquidity pressures in the past.”Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    Bachpan ka Pyaar' boy Sahdev Dirdo, 10, to launch NFT collection

    Sahdev Dirdo, the 10-year-old who gained internet fame after a clip of him singing “Bachpan ka Pyaar” was viral, has entered the NFT, or non-fungible token, space. He is arguably the youngest in India to make a foray into the digital asset space. The digital pieces will be sold on NFT platform nOFTEN.Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #credit rating agency Moody's #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #NFT

