Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Rio de Janeiro Eyes Treasury Investment in Crypto and Discounts for Taxes Paid in Bitcoin





Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes has pledged to invest 1% of the city’s Treasury in cryptocurrencies, per Brazilian news outlet O Globo.“We are going to launch Cripto Rio and invest 1% of the Treasury in cryptocurrency,” Paes reportedly said during the Rio Innovation Week in a talk alongside Francis Suarez, Miami Mayor. O Globo also reported that Pedro Paulo, secretary for farming and planning in Rio de Janeiro, and Chicão Bulhões, secretary of economic development and innovation, plan to transform the city into a hub for the crypto industry. Read more here.