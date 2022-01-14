MARKET NEWS

'Bachpan ka Pyaar' boy Sahdev Dirdo, 10, to launch NFT collection

Sahdev Dirdo of “Bachpan ka Pyaar” fame, who announced his NFT collection, was severely injured after a road accident in Chhattisgarh last month.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
Sahdev Dirdo’s viral “Bachpan ka Pyaar” clip was shot by his teacher nearly two years ago. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by noften_nft)

Sahdev Dirdo, the 10-year-old who gained internet fame after a clip of him singing “Bachpan ka Pyaar” was viral, has entered the NFT, or non-fungible token, space. He is arguably the youngest in India to make a foray into the digital asset space.

The digital pieces will be sold on NFT platform nOFTEN. Sahdev Dirdo was severely injured after a road accident in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on December 28. He was riding pillion with his father on a motorcycle.

Dirdo’s viral “Bachpan ka Pyaar” clip was shot by his teacher nearly two years ago. After the clip became a hit online, rapper Badshah collaborated with the boy to make a revamped version of the song.

Badshah had shared an update on Dirdo’s health on Instagram, a day after his accident.

Dirdo shared a video on Instagram earlier this week, saying that he has completely recovered. He thanked his supporters for their wishes and prayers.

Close

An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore, not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

NFTs have taken the digital space by storm, especially in the post-pandemic world, and several key personalities across the globe have jumped the bandwagon.

In India, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Malayalam actor Rima Kallingal and Sunny Leone are among celebrities who have launched their NFTs.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bachpan ka Pyaar #Badshah #NFT #Sahdev Dirdo
first published: Jan 14, 2022 01:42 pm

