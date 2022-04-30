Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Crypto News

Cardano Creator Hoskinson: US Regulators 'Not Prepared' to Handle Crypto





The founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson spoke via satellite phone from the comfort of his private jet to attendees at the Financial Times Crypto and Digital Assets Summit. During his talk, he singled out the US regulatory system as being ill-equipped to handle the revolutionary nature of cryptocurrencies. The myriad agencies that regulate financial markets in the US "are not prepared" for crypto assets either, he added. Part of the difficulty for these agencies is cryptocurrencies' distinct ability to change how they can be used and, thus, how they can be categorized. Read more here.