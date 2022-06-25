Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in crypto market, bitcoin, and more

Bitcoin Buzz

Peter Thiel-backed bitcoin trading platform Bitpanda cuts staff



As crypto winter sets in, Web3 companies are finding themselves in the difficult position of cutting staff. During a company call, Vienna, Austria-based Bitpanda announced that it would be reducing its headcount from 1,000 employees to 730. “We are committed to Bitpanda’s mission, therefore we need to take decisive actions now,” the company said in a blog post. “The implications hurt: we need to let part of our team go and scale down to a target organizational size of about 730 people.” Read here.

