English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 25: Crypto market in green; Bitcoin rises over 2%, Ether biggest gainer

    Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 42.52 percent. This was a 0.47 per cent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 25, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 25 as the global crypto market-cap rose 2 percent to $954.90 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume rose 4.04 per cent to $64.51 billion during the period.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.97 billion, 10.81 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $56.72 billion, 87.93 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 42.52 percent. This was a 0.47 per cent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

    In other news, the officers committee on GST has suggested the GST Council to defer a decision on taxability of cryptocurrency and other virtual digital assets.

    Also Read: Officers committee suggests deferment of decision on levying GST on crypto

    Close

    Related stories

    The Fitment Committee in its report to the GST Council has suggested that a law on regulation of cryptocurrency is awaited and it would be essential to identify all relevant supplies associated with the crypto-ecosystem, besides classification on whether they are goods or services.

    At 9:30 am on June 25, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,63,0842.02%
    Ethereum1,00,979.76.57%
    Tether82.520.13%
    Cardano41.38161.77%
    Binance Coin19,588.072.79%
    XRP30.46000.18%
    Polkadot6752.33%
    Dogecoin5.59003.75%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
    first published: Jun 25, 2022 09:49 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.