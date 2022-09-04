Top cryptocurrency news on September 4: Cardano surges 8%, hacker steals Bill Murray’s crypto after $185K NFT charity auction

Policy Regulations

Fed research papers warn about future risks from crypto CeFi and DeFi



The US Federal Reserve's research arm published a pair of papers last week exploring decentralized finance and the ramifications of digital assets for financial stability.The Fed and its leadership have pushed for more oversight of the crypto industry, particularly in the context of its links to the broader financial sector. Its paper on financial stability touched on regulation, with the authors suggesting stricter oversight for firms handling client funds. "Oversight, comprehensive disclosures, and capital and liquidity requirements, where appropriate, could improve the resilience of entities within the digital asset ecosystem," the paper said. "For example, centralized cryptoentities that act as counterparties to retail users in the digital asset ecosystem are generally not subject to capital, liquidity, or comprehensive disclosure requirements. "The stability paper concluded that the crypto ecosystem is "prone to the buildup of financial vulnerabilities," but later added that "financial stability risks are not extensive because the digital asset ecosystem does not provide significant financial services and its interconnections with the traditional financial system are limited." (Crypto News)