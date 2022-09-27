English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: LIVE: Supreme Court | Live Streaming
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : September 27, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on September 27: Bitcoin rises, eight US states act against Nexo

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin and Ether in green

      Bitcoin and Ether in green

      Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 27 as the global crypto market cap rose 3.31 percent to $957.11 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.05 billion, an increase of 49.33 percent. The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.78 billion, which is 7.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $73.41 billion, which is 91.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Eight US states file enforcement actions against crypto-lending platform Nexo

      Eight US states announced on Monday they’re bringing actions against the crypto-lending platform Nexo Group in connection with its unregistered, interest-bearing cryptocurrency product. State regulators in California, Kentucky, New York, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Washington and Vermont allege Nexo offered customers interest-earning accounts without first registering them as securities and providing necessary disclosures. Without access to these financial statements, state regulators contend investors cannot make informed investment decisions. Read details here

    • The meltdown

      Interpol seeks arrest of failed crypto-firm boss Do Kwon

      Interpol has asked law enforcement agencies worldwide to find and arrest Do Kwon, founder of the failed cryptocurrency Terra.BBC Korean says a red notice has been issued for the 31-year-old, who is accused of fraud over the company's $40 billion collapse. An arrest warrant was issued in his native South Korea earlier this month. Do Kwon flew to Singapore in May - before Terra crashed - but the authorities say he's no longer there. Take a look

    tags #Bitcoin prices #crypto news #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum #MC essentials #NFTs

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.