Last Updated : September 27, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News on September 27: Bitcoin rises, eight US states act against Nexo
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin and Ether in green
Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 27 as the global crypto market cap rose 3.31 percent to $957.11 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.05 billion, an increase of 49.33 percent. The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.78 billion, which is 7.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $73.41 billion, which is 91.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here
Big Story
Eight US states file enforcement actions against crypto-lending platform Nexo
Eight US states announced on Monday they’re bringing actions against the crypto-lending platform Nexo Group in connection with its unregistered, interest-bearing cryptocurrency product. State regulators in California, Kentucky, New York, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Washington and Vermont allege Nexo offered customers interest-earning accounts without first registering them as securities and providing necessary disclosures. Without access to these financial statements, state regulators contend investors cannot make informed investment decisions. Read details here
The meltdown
Interpol seeks arrest of failed crypto-firm boss Do Kwon
Interpol has asked law enforcement agencies worldwide to find and arrest Do Kwon, founder of the failed cryptocurrency Terra.BBC Korean says a red notice has been issued for the 31-year-old, who is accused of fraud over the company's $40 billion collapse. An arrest warrant was issued in his native South Korea earlier this month. Do Kwon flew to Singapore in May - before Terra crashed - but the authorities say he's no longer there. Take a look