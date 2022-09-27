English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 27: Bitcoin and Ether rack up gains

    The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.49 per cent, which is an increase of 0.45 per cent over the day

    Moneycontrol News
    September 27, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 27 as the global crypto market cap rose 3.31 percent to $957.11 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.05 billion, an increase of 49.33 percent.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.78 billion, which is 7.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $73.41 billion, which is 91.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.49 per cent, which is an increase of 0.45 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    As of 7:55 am on September 27, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,34,0052.62%
    Ethereum1,15,480.03.62%
    Tether85.12-0.14%
    Cardano38.49001.27%
    Binance Coin22,725.31-1.18%
    XRP42.34004.1%
    Polkadot561.95-1.46%
    Dogecoin5.24032.74%
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 08:04 am
