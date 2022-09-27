Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 27: Bitcoin and Ether rack up gains

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 27 as the global crypto market cap rose 3.31 percent to $957.11 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.05 billion, an increase of 49.33 percent.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.78 billion, which is 7.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $73.41 billion, which is 91.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.49 per cent, which is an increase of 0.45 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,34,005 2.62% Ethereum 1,15,480.0 3.62% Tether 85.12 -0.14% Cardano 38.4900 1.27% Binance Coin 22,725.31 -1.18% XRP 42.3400 4.1% Polkadot 561.95 -1.46% Dogecoin 5.2403 2.74%