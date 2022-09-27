Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 27: Bitcoin and Ether rack up gains

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 27 as the global crypto market cap rose 3.31 percent to $957.11 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.05 billion, an increase of 49.33 percent.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.78 billion, which is 7.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $73.41 billion, which is 91.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.49 per cent, which is an increase of 0.45 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.As of 7:55 am on September 27, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,34,005
|2.62%
|Ethereum
|1,15,480.0
|3.62%
|Tether
|85.12
|-0.14%
|Cardano
|38.4900
|1.27%
|Binance Coin
|22,725.31
|-1.18%
|XRP
|42.3400
|4.1%
|Polkadot
|561.95
|-1.46%
|Dogecoin
|5.2403
|2.74%