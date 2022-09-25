Last Updated : September 25, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on September 25: The biggest moves in the crypto market, NFTs, and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin's dominance falls
Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 25 as the global crypto market-cap dropped 0.70 percent to $934.09 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume increased 35.19 percent to $53.49 billion over the last 24 hours.The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.19 billion, which is a 5.97 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $48.99 billion, which is 91.59 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here
Big Story
Crypto exchange ZebPay's CEO Avinash Shekhar quits
As the going continues to get tougher for Indian cryptocurrency start-ups, ZebPay Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Avinash Shekhar has decided to move on. This comes a month after Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tarun Jain left the company, multiple sources aware of the matter said. ZebPay is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India. When reached out, the ZebPay team confirmed the development to Moneycontrol, adding that Shekhar will now work on his own start-up, which will be operating in the Web 3.0 and crypto tax compliance space. ZebPay will hold a minority stake in this new start-up. Read details here
Ether Buzz
Ether is down almost 20% since the merge. Here’s what’s going on
Ether has fallen more than 20 percent since the cryptocurrency’s underlying technology, the Ethereum network, underwent a huge upgrade called “the merge.” Ethereum is a blockchain technology that effectively allows developers to build apps on top of it. Ether is the native cryptocurrency that runs on Ethereum.The merge is an upgrade to Ethereum that changes the validation mechanism for transactions from a proof-of-work method to proof-of-stake. Proponents say this will make validating transactions on Ethereum much more energy efficient. It has been eagerly anticipated by the crypto community. Take a look