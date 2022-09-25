Top cryptocurrency news on September 25: The biggest moves in the crypto market, NFTs, and more

Ether Buzz

Ether is down almost 20% since the merge. Here’s what’s going on

Ether has fallen more than 20 percent since the cryptocurrency's underlying technology, the Ethereum network, underwent a huge upgrade called "the merge." Ethereum is a blockchain technology that effectively allows developers to build apps on top of it. Ether is the native cryptocurrency that runs on Ethereum.The merge is an upgrade to Ethereum that changes the validation mechanism for transactions from a proof-of-work method to proof-of-stake. Proponents say this will make validating transactions on Ethereum much more energy efficient. It has been eagerly anticipated by the crypto community.