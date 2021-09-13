MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : September 13, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 13: Major stories on Bitcoin, regulation & NFTs

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading at $45,184

    Bitcoin trading at $45,184


    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in a mix of green and red on September 13. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.08 trillion, a 1.40 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $108.76 billion, which makes a 1.84 percent decrease. The volume of all stable coins is now $83.99 billion – 77.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $45,184.47 and its dominance is currently 40.94 percent, a decrease of 0.31 percent over the day. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    Crypto exchanges hopeful of a middle ground on regulation even as RBI Guv raises red flag


    Even as stakeholders in cryptocurrencies await a long-pending law to regulate crypto in India, Governor Shaktikanta Das again raised concerns. He said, “We have serious, major concerns on cryptocurrency with respect to financial stability, have conveyed the same to government of India.” It has conveyed its concerns on crypto to the government and it is up to them to take a call on the matter, Das said, adding that there needs to be more clarity on the contribution of cryptocurrency to the economy. Read full here.

  • Corporate Watch

    Cryptocurrency can disrupt online broking, says Nithin Kamath


    Entrepreneur and CEO of Zerodha, Nithin Kamath believes that the nascent, currently evolving cryptocurrency scene in India has the potential to disrupt new-age online brokers and even traditional exchanges. Per him, broking and exchange businesses are reaching a transformation saturation in terms of products and pricing, besides being heavily reliant on a small group of around 1 million active traders for revenue. Read more here.

  • Analysis

    NFT mania is sign of a land grab for the online ‘metaverse’ (MC PRO)


    It has been another big week for NFTs, the digital collectibles that have captured the imagination of crypto enthusiasts and are now rapidly going mainstream. And new NFT marketplaces are popping up, from established crypto companies to those who dominate online shopping in Japan and China. Read here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

