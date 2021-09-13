Top cryptocurrency news on September 13: Major stories on Bitcoin, regulation & NFTs

Big Story

Crypto exchanges hopeful of a middle ground on regulation even as RBI Guv raises red flag



Even as stakeholders in cryptocurrencies await a long-pending law to regulate crypto in India, Governor Shaktikanta Das again raised concerns. He said, “We have serious, major concerns on cryptocurrency with respect to financial stability, have conveyed the same to government of India.” It has conveyed its concerns on crypto to the government and it is up to them to take a call on the matter, Das said, adding that there needs to be more clarity on the contribution of cryptocurrency to the economy. Read full here.

