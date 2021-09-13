Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 13: Polkadot surges over 16%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in a mix of green and red on September 13. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.08 trillion, a 1.40 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $108.76 billion, which makes a 1.84 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $83.99 billion – 77.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $45,184.47 and its dominance is currently 40.94 percent, a decrease of 0.31 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $45,179.26 0.21% -12.77% $849,094,453,444 $28,924,726,934 640,910 BTC 18,814,125 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,334.35 1.93% -14.98% $390,645,798,545 $16,640,397,427 5,005,160 ETH 117,499,889 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.47 -4.85% -14.44% $79,008,605,095 $8,041,351,300 3,260,779,268 ADA 32,038,100,544 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $407.55 1.23% -18.56% $68,531,363,978 $1,688,559,912 4,142,767 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 -0.01% -0.02% $68,270,529,363 $75,258,970,112 75,248,041,686 USDT 68,260,615,736 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.09 1.94% -17.58% $50,728,289,089 $3,453,441,071 3,171,396,668 XRP 46,585,282,244 XRP 7 Solana SOL $161.61 8.78% 14.79% $47,753,658,668 $3,165,047,863 19,444,464 SOL 293,374,485 SOL 8 Polkadot DOT $37.20 16.77% 9.51% $36,325,709,207 $4,619,152,441 125,579,913 DOT 987,579,315 DOT 9 Dogecoin DOGE $0.24 1.02% -22.64% $31,944,895,289 $1,536,319,109 6,312,437,041 DOGE 131,255,374,699 DOGE 10 USD Coin USDC $1 -0.02% 0.05% $29,251,256,302 $2,427,497,875 2,427,521,089 USDC 29,251,536,027 USDC