you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 13: Polkadot surges over 16%

Bitcoin's price is currently $45,184.47 and its dominance is currently 40.94 percent, a decrease of 0.31 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in a mix of green and red on September 13. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.08 trillion, a 1.40 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $108.76 billion, which makes a 1.84 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $83.99 billion – 77.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $45,184.47 and its dominance is currently 40.94 percent, a decrease of 0.31 percent over the day.

As off 7.35 am on September 13, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$45,179.260.21%-12.77%$849,094,453,444$28,924,726,934 640,910 BTC18,814,125 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,334.351.93%-14.98%$390,645,798,545$16,640,397,427 5,005,160 ETH117,499,889 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.47-4.85%-14.44%$79,008,605,095$8,041,351,300 3,260,779,268 ADA32,038,100,544 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$407.551.23%-18.56%$68,531,363,978$1,688,559,912 4,142,767 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.00-0.01%-0.02%$68,270,529,363$75,258,970,112 75,248,041,686 USDT68,260,615,736 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.091.94%-17.58%$50,728,289,089$3,453,441,071 3,171,396,668 XRP46,585,282,244 XRP
7Solana SOL$161.618.78%14.79%$47,753,658,668$3,165,047,863 19,444,464 SOL293,374,485 SOL
8Polkadot DOT$37.2016.77%9.51%$36,325,709,207$4,619,152,441 125,579,913 DOT987,579,315 DOT
9Dogecoin DOGE$0.241.02%-22.64%$31,944,895,289$1,536,319,109 6,312,437,041 DOGE131,255,374,699 DOGE
10USD Coin USDC$1-0.02%0.05%$29,251,256,302$2,427,497,875 2,427,521,089 USDC29,251,536,027 USDC
 
first published: Sep 13, 2021 07:52 am

