English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : September 11, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on September 11: Bolt scraps $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto firm Wyre, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin almost flat as Ether in red

      Bitcoin almost flat as Ether in red


      Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 11 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.78 percent to $1.06 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 29.07 percent to $71.76 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.69 billion, 29.07 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $66.82 billion, which is 93.12 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.50 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.06 percent, an increase of 0.15 percent over the day, according to CoinMarkeCap. Read full here

    • Big Story

      After Big Rally Past $21K, Bitcoin’s Price Momentum May Not Last


      The sudden burst in the market for bitcoin (BTC) might lose momentum quickly, crypto analysts said. On Friday the largest cryptocurrency by market value rallied over 10% to the $21,000 level, its largest daily gain in six months. BTC was trading at $21,180 as of 3:08 p.m. ET. As recently as Tuesday the price had dipped as low as $18,500.
      “If buyers continue with the same sentiment, even an area of $22,400-$23,000 could be reached,” Daniel Kostecki, senior market analyst at Conotoxia, told CoinDesk in an email. Read details here

    • Crypto Policy

      Payments company Bolt scraps $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto firm Wyre


      U.S. online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc said on Friday it had scrapped its $1.5 billion deal to buy cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Wyre Payments Inc.
      Bolt said it will continue its partnership with Wyre, and added that remaining independent would allow it to focus on its core areas. [Reuters]

    tags ##Cryptoexchange #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.