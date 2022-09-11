Top Cryptocurrency News on September 11: Bolt scraps $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto firm Wyre, and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin almost flat as Ether in red



Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 11 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.78 percent to $1.06 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 29.07 percent to $71.76 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.69 billion, 29.07 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $66.82 billion, which is 93.12 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.50 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.06 percent, an increase of 0.15 percent over the day, according to CoinMarkeCap. Read full here

