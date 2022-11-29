Top cryptocurrency news on November 29: Over $270 million in crypto stolen in the UK, BlockFi files for bankruptcy, El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele sued, and more

Big Story

Crypto frauds in the UK increased by a third to over $270 million



Cryptocurrency theft in the UK increased by a third in a single year, with thieves taking hundreds of millions of pounds from victims, according to police data. The crypto industry is still reeling under the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, as evidenced by the increase in reported losses, discovered through a freedom of information request to UK police unit Action Fraud, Financial Times reported. From October 2021 to September 2022, Action Fraud received reports of £226 million ($273 million) in cryptocurrency-related financial losses, a 32 percent rise over the same time in the previous year. With 10,030 reported incidents, a 16 percent surge has been reported. Read details here

