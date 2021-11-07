Top cryptocurrency news on November 07: Major developments on Bitcoin, NFTs & investment

Analysis

The rise of crypto nomads



Crypto nomad is a class of individuals who prefer borderless money. The first category is of crypto trading-savvy people, but unable to trade in their home country due to regulatory pressures/restrictions. Such people set up offices in locations (other than their country) which are pro-crypto, and run the business from there. We are seeing that the post-COVID-19 world is very different. Working from remote locations is the new normal. Amid this development, millennials and Generation Z are willing to take up assignments that let them work remotely, and are open to exploring investment options which are global. Read more here.