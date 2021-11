Top cryptocurrency news on November 07: Major developments on Bitcoin, NFTs & investment

Market Buzz

Bitcoin trading above Rs 49 lakh





The global cryptocurrency market is in the green today. The market cap is $2.74 trillion, a 1.34 percent increase over the last day, and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $97.76 billion, which makes a 13.23 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is $11.71 billion, 11.97 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $75.65 billion, which is 77.38 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is above Rs 49 lakh and its dominance is 42.58 percent, an increase of 0.01 percent over the day. Read full here