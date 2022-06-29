Last Updated : June 29, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on June 29: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh, shaky investor conviction and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin at over Rs 16 lakh
Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 29 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.04 percent to $912.45 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume increased 2.50 percent to $5.97 billion during the period. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.97 billion, 10.58 percent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $50.77 billion, 90.03 percent of the crypto market’s 24-hour volume. Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 42.51 percent. This was a 0.14 percent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows. Read full here
Big Story
Amid crypto gloom, data provider Kaiko raises $53 million
Bearish market sentiments notwithstanding, crypto data provider Kaiko on June 28 said it has raised $53 million in a Series B funding round, to further consolidate its position globally and strengthen its institutional data products and infrastructure. The round was led by tech-focused London-based fund Eight Roads, with participation from Revaia, another tech fund, based in Paris, and existing investors Alven, Point9, Anthemis and Underscore. Founded in 2014, Kaiko offers institutional investors market data, portfolio solutions, rates and indices, pricing services, DeFi data, and research. Read details here
Invest
As hedge funds stumble, sorry is the hardest word
Rising interest rates and surging inflation have laid waste to speculative bets, hobbled pandemic winners, and destroyed trillions of dollars of investor wealth this year. This seismic shift is forcing investors and entrepreneurs to reassess previous beliefs and investments. But not everyone is ready to accept we’re not in Kansas anymore. Recanting is hard because the boom in many risk assets was underpinned by faith: Techno optimism, crypto evangelism, and a conviction that perpetually available cheap money meant forever rising markets have become deeply ingrained. Take a look
Art NFTs
Street artist Alec Monopoly and HyperMint collaborate to release NFTs
NFT platform HyperMint and NFT art curator NFTGrails on June 28 announced a partnership to launch Rags to Richie, New York-based street artist Alec Monopoly’s NFT collection. HyperMint, a new self-service platform from MoonPay, will serve as the minting partner for the NFT collection. The Rags to Richie collection provides the utility with a street-art, play-to-earn NFT game, a Metaverse club and Digital Art Gallery, in-person exclusive events, and over $1 million in giveaways and prizes to holders as part of its initial plans. Read more here
Video
'Mission To Highlight Indian Culture': Chef Vikas Khanna On Launching India's First 'Phygital' Book
Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna speaks to Moneycontrol on the launch of his 38th book, Sacred Foods of India, as an NFT. On the inspiration behind India's first 'phygital' book, Chef Khanna says that the best way to understand India is through the kitchens of its temples, dargahs, gurudwaras and Mother Teresa's kitchens. Readers can own an original NFT of the book along with the physical copy. Watch the video to find out why Chef Khanna's mother cried on seeing the book, how he promised his father he'll publish 50 books and why he believes this is the perfect time for the book's launch! Read more here