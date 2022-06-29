Top cryptocurrency news on June 29: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh, shaky investor conviction and more

Video

'Mission To Highlight Indian Culture': Chef Vikas Khanna On Launching India's First 'Phygital' Book



Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna speaks to Moneycontrol on the launch of his 38th book, Sacred Foods of India, as an NFT. On the inspiration behind India's first 'phygital' book, Chef Khanna says that the best way to understand India is through the kitchens of its temples, dargahs, gurudwaras and Mother Teresa's kitchens. Readers can own an original NFT of the book along with the physical copy. Watch the video to find out why Chef Khanna's mother cried on seeing the book, how he promised his father he'll publish 50 books and why he believes this is the perfect time for the book's launch! Read more here