Street artist Alec Monopoly and HyperMint collaborate to release NFTs

(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

NFT platform HyperMint and NFT art curator NFTGrails on June 28 announced a partnership to launch Rags to Richie, New York-based street artist Alec Monopoly’s NFT collection.

HyperMint, a new self-service platform from MoonPay, will serve as the minting partner for the NFT collection.

The Rags to Richie collection provides the utility with a street-art, play-to-earn NFT game, a Metaverse club and Digital Art Gallery, in-person exclusive events, and over $1 million in giveaways and prizes to holders as part of its initial plans.

The collection centers around a new character created by Monopoly, combining elements of his most popular subjects with 10,000 unique NFTs featuring traits and backgrounds, personally hand drawn by Monopoly.

Monopoly also partners with JOYSTICK

Monopoly has also partnered with JOYSTICK to create an immersive SandBox Club and Metaverse Art Gallery to exhibit Alec’s Rags to Richie art. A major event featuring Monopoly doing a Live DJ set in Sandbox, in the Rags to Richie space, will take place after the collection launches.

Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of MoonPay, said the partnership between HyperMint and Alec Monopoly is a blueprint for the next phase of NFTs and that the artist’s development of the Rags to Richie collection is a seamless blend of artistry and utility and unlocks a new path for audiences to create, explore, and play with the art.

“Ivan and the HyperMint team are dear friends and at the forefront of Web3 innovation,” said Avery Andon, CEO of NFTGrails. “It’s an amazing benefit for the Rags to Richie NFT to partner with HyperMint for a safe, secure, and seamless minting experience.”

“I’m excited to open the project beyond just the crypto community, with HyperMint’s ability to easily accept credit cards and ensure this mint is smooth and secure,” said Alec Monopoly.