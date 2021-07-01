MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 01, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 1: Major stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and policies

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like BItcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Crypto market is mixed

    Bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies are currently trading mixed. The global crypto market cap is $1.45  trillion, 0.33 percent lower than the previous day. Read more here

  • Big Story

    Made gains from cryptocurrencies? Know the income tax implications


    It can be easily seen that the hesitation and dissatisfaction with the cryptocurrency culture in India is decreasing at a steady pace. People are finding a great opportunity to make good returns with it. However, even after an enormous growth in the number of crypto currency traders and investors, people are worried about taxation on cryptocurrency in India. They are worried about its future here. Here are the tax implications of trading in cryptocurrencies. See full here here.

  • Now This

    Gisele Bundchen to pick up stake in crypto exchange FTX


    National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, will each take an undisclosed equity stake in crypto exchange platform FTX Trading Ltd, the company said on June 29. Under the deal, Brady will also become an FTX ambassador and Bundchen will take the role of environmental and social initiatives adviser.
    Both will receive an unspecified amount of cryptocurrency, the company said. Founded and led by Sam Bankman-Fried, a 29-year-old crypto veteran billionaire, FTX is in talks to raise $1 billion at a valuation of $20 billion, according to media reports. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, has long been an advocate of cryptocurrencies.
    In June, he edited his Twitter profile photo to one with a "laser eyes" meme - a popular internet fad among supporters of cryptocurrency. Earlier this year, Brady also said he would launch a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform called Autograph that will bring together iconic brands from sports, entertainment, fashion and pop culture to create digital collectibles. (Reuters)

  • Analysis

    Countries, Regulations, and Cryptocurrencies: Why adopting Bitcoin is difficult for many countries


    June was pretty significant for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as two countries gave a very, very different perspective over this digital coin- First, it was El Salvador which became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender, and on the other side China which carried out a massive crackdown on the digital coin and cryptocurrencies asking its financial institutions including banks and online payment firms do not provide any cryptocurrency-related services.

    Like the two mentioned above, many countries are still in a cliffhanger on which side they should choose concerning Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. But, even though there have been various opinions regarding digital coins and tokens, certain features still stop cryptocurrencies from going mainstream and challenging the fiats. Lets us look at a few of them Read more here

