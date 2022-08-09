Top Cryptocurrency News On August 9: Truth in Advertising demands Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, other celebs disclose NFT connections

Crypto Regulations

Crypto-Mixing Service Tornado Cash Blacklisted by US Treasury



The Treasury Department has banned all Americans from using decentralized crypto-mixing service Tornado Cash. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), a watchdog agency tasked with preventing sanctions violations, on Monday added Tornado Cash to its Specially Designated Nationals list, a running tally of blacklisted people, entities and cryptocurrency addresses. As a result, all US persons and entities are prohibited from interacting with Tornado Cash or any of the Ethereum wallet addresses tied to the protocol. Those who do may face criminal penalties. [Coindesk]