Top Cryptocurrency News On August 9: Truth in Advertising demands Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, other celebs disclose NFT connections

Market Buzz

Bitcoin up marginally, Ethereum gains 3%

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on August 9 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.80 percent to $1.12 trillion from the previous day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 71.78 percent to $70.81 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $9.58 billion, 13.53 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $67.29 billion, which is 95.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18.39 lakh, with a dominance of 40.74 percent. This was a 0.11 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Meanwhile, WazirX founder Nischal Shetty said he has all the legal documents to prove that Binance controls all crypto-to-crypto trading and crypto deposits and withdrawals on the platform. Read more here.