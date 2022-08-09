Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 9: Bitcoin up marginally, Ethereum gains 3% as major cryptos trade in green

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on August 9 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.80 percent to $1.12 trillion from the previous day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 71.78 percent to $70.81 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $9.58 billion, 13.53 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $67.29 billion, which is 95.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18.39 lakh, with a dominance of 40.74 percent. This was a 0.11 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, WazirX founder Nischal Shetty said he has all the legal documents to prove that Binance controls all crypto-to-crypto trading and crypto deposits and withdrawals on the platform.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Shetty said Zanmai Labs, an Indian entity that operates WazirX, is owned by him and other co-founders and has a licence from Binance for processing rupee transactions. WazirX as a product and a brand is owned by Binance, which acquired it in 2019.

Shetty said there was a banking ban in place when the acquisition took place and after the ban was lifted, an Indian entity was needed for WazirX to process rupee deposits and withdrawals.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 18,35,000 0.46% Ethereum 1,37,000 3.16% Tether 78.07 0.18% Cardano 40.60 1.81% Binance Coin 25,000 -3.46% XRP 29.14 5.14% Polkadot 700.00 2.49% Dogecoin 5.36 0.57%