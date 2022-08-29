Top cryptocurrency news on August 29: Bitcoin, Ether drop; and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin at Rs 16.63 lakh



Major cryptocurrencies were trading in red early on August 29 as the global crypto market cap declined a 1.08 percent to $957.05 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 15.35 percent to $54.89 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.01 billion, 7.30 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $48.92 billion, which is 89.12 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of the Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.63 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.77 per cent, which is an increase of 0.17 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read more here.

