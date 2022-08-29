Last Updated : August 29, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on August 29: Bitcoin, Ether drop; and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum and tether to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Bitcoin at Rs 16.63 lakh
Major cryptocurrencies were trading in red early on August 29 as the global crypto market cap declined a 1.08 percent to $957.05 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 15.35 percent to $54.89 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.01 billion, 7.30 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $48.92 billion, which is 89.12 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of the Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.63 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.77 per cent, which is an increase of 0.17 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read more here.
Big Story
Bitcoin, Ethereum drop as traditional markets skid into new week
Several key cryptocurrencies fell dramatically Sunday evening as traditional markets dropped heading into a new trading week. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Solana, and meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) all saw values fall sharply within a two-hour window as the sun set on the U.S. East Coast, many logging drops of over 3 per cent over the prior 24 hours. (Decrypt)
Crypto Regulations
Ethiopian crypto providers will now need to register with cyber security agency
Cryptocurrency service providers that are operating in Ethiopia have been instructed to register with the nation’s cybersecurity agency. The cybersecurity agency is called the Information Network Security Administrative (INSA). INSA is the agency in charge of Ethiopia’s cybersecurity department, which will start to register cryptocurrency services and transfer providers in Ethiopia. (Coinmarketcap)
Home Ministry and Crypto
MHA lists Crypto currency, use of drones among major challenges
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is reported to have drafted a detailed document for anti-militancy and anti-terror funding operations in Jammu and Kashmir besides emerging challenges of crypto currency and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border using drones. (Daily Excelsior)