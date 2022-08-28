English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: Noida Twin Tower Demolition | Watch Full coverage
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : August 28, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

    Top cryptocurrency news on August 28: Bitcoin down, latest on ethereum 'Merge' & ED search at CoinSwitch premises and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum and tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin at Rs 16.80 lakh

      Bitcoin at Rs 16.80 lakh


      Major cryptocurrencies were trading in red early on August 28. The global crypto market cap was at $968.18 billion, a 0.73 percent decrease over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $63.70 billion, a 31.54 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.27 billion, 6.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was now $57.30 billion, which is 89.95 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of the bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.80 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.60 percent, a decrease of 0.21 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read more here.

    • Big Story

      ED search at CoinSwitch premises not linked to money laundering, says CEO Ashish Singhal


      The recent searches carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the premises of CoinSwitch Kuber were not related to alleged money laundering, Ashish Singhal, the chief executive officer of the cryptocurrency exchange, was reported as saying on August 27. Read more details here.

    • Ethereum Merge

      Coinbase will consider listing ethereum forks following Merge


      With ethereum’s long-anticipated merge just around the corner, crypto exchanges are now having to decide whether to support a controversial attempt to resist the transition. On August 25, America’s largest crypto exchange signaled it may be willing to do so. Coinbase will consider listing forked, proof-of-work versions of Ethereum as they arise post-merge, the company announced in a blog post. (Decrypt)

    • Bitcoin Down

      Bitcoin slips below $20,000 after Fed chair's comments in Jackson Hole


      Bitcoin (BTC) continued its bearish action on August 26 night and slipped below the key $20,000 mark to $19,907, according to CoinMarketCap. It's a monthly low for August and the first time bitcoin went below $20k since July 14. Read details here.

    tags #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto news #Ethereum Merge #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.