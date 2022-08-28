English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 28: Ether, Binance Coin decline; Bitcoin biggest loser

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.70 billion, which makes a 31.54 per cent decrease.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 28, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
    Representational image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in red early on August 28. The global crypto market cap is $968.18 billion, a 0.73 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.70 billion, which makes a 31.54 percent decrease.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.27 billion, 6.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $57.30 billion, which is 89.95 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of the Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.80 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.60 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.21 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, the recent searches carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the premises of CoinSwitch Kuber were not related to alleged money laundering, Ashish Singhal, the chief executive officer of the cryptocurrency exchange, was reported as saying on August 27.

    "Most of their engagement with us has been about knowing what CoinSwitch does," Singhal told news agency Reuters, adding that the officials of the federal probing agency sought to know how they operate, the manner in which the users are onboarded and the know-your-customer (KYC) rules which they adhere to. Read more here.

    At 7:50 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,80,000-2.88%
    Ethereum1,27,799.9-2.49%
    Tether85.08-1.29%
    Cardano37.8000-1.07%
    Binance Coin23,899.99-2.44%
    XRP28.0684-1.16%
    Polkadot600.00-1.65%
    Dogecoin5.55000.72%
