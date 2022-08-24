Top cryptocurrency news on August 24: Coinstore introduces futures credit feature, Chingari launches video NFT and more

Government Regulations

As India holds one of the top positions among top crypto investors government cracks a whip to control it





The United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) recent report where-in it stated that 7.3% of Indians either own or had owned digital assets in the shape of cryptos in 2021, has raised several eyebrows. One of the main concerns is that if that cryptocurrency could unofficially replace national currencies if allowed to grow unchecked. (The Financial Express)