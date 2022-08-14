English
    Last Updated : August 14, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

    Top cryptocurrency news on August 14: Bitcoin inches higher, ethereum to upgrade to ETH 2.0 and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin at Rs 18.55 lakh

      Cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on August 14. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.18 trillion, a 0.73 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $56.85 billion, down 13.01 percent. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.09 billion, 8.96 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $52.02 billion, which is 91.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin was Rs 18.55 lakh, with a dominance of 39.88 percent. It is a 0.29 percent drop over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Ethereum rallies as network approaches merge event


      Ethereum’s long-awaited upgrade—known as “the merge”—could happen sooner than expected, on September 15 or 16, according to a prominent member of the blockchain’s community. The upgrade, which will complete ethereum’s move to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, was originally expected to take place on or around September 19. Ethereum’s upgrade to ETH 2.0 means that instead of being a proof-of-work blockchain, Ethereum will be proof-of-stake. Read details here

    • Market Buzz

      New survey shows what players want from blockchain games


      Newzoo, a well-known agency that reports games market data, recently conducted a survey for blockchain games. While the report showed a general rise in gamers’ interest in P2E games, there was significant feedback from the respondents. Out of the total respondents, 40 percent showed interest in blockchain games and might try one this year. Of the 40 percent, only 5 percent exhibit strong interest, and the remaining 35 percent are moderately interested. Take a look

    The Game Changers Summit 2022 | Powering India’s Journey To Net Zero

