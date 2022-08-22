Top cryptocurrency news on August 22: Bitcoin at Rs 18 lakh, Ripple unveils crypto on demand service and more

NFT Buzz

CryptoPunk Ethereum NFTs floor price flips Bored Apes for first time in 5 months



For a brief, shining moment on August 21 morning, the CryptoPunks flipped the Bored Ape Yacht Club, the floor price of the veteran NFT collection topping that of the celebrity-coveted primates for the first time since March, according to NFT Price Floor. As with the last short-lived flip, the Bored Apes quickly regained the top spot, which they've effectively held all year. Still, CryptoPunks has been closing on the Bored Ape Yacht Club since June, and if the trend continues, CryptoPunks may soon retake the lead—and hold it. The collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum blockchain is widely credited with sparking the NFT craze, inspiring the ERC-721 standard as well as prominent collections that followed—including the Bored Ape Yacht Club, which launched in April 2021. Take a look