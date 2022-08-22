Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 22: Bitcoin, Ethereum inch higher as major cryptos trade in green

(Representative Image)

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on August 22 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.05 percent to $1.02 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 19.18 percent to $58.82 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.50 billion, 7.66 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $56.17 billion, which is 95.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh. It's dominance stood at 40.10 percent, a decrease of 0.06 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, the biggest publicly traded companies to invest in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies between September 2021 and June 2022 include electronics giant Samsung, technology behemoth Alphabet, and investment management firm BlackRock, according to a study by crypto intelligence platform Blockdata.

According to statistics shared by Blockdata, a total of 40 major firms invested in companies belonging to the blockchain / crypto industry during the period. With 13 investments, Samsung was the most active investor, followed by UOB with seven, Citigroup with six, and Goldman Sachs with five. Read more details here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 18,25,000 0.82% Ethereum 1,38,010.7 0.73% Tether 86.10 1.04% Cardano 40.0000 1.26% Binance Coin 25,500.00 6.24% XRP 29.4000 3.72% Polkadot 645.99 -0.61% Dogecoin 5.9048 0.14%