English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 22: Bitcoin, Ethereum inch higher as major cryptos trade in green

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.50 billion, 7.66 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on August 22 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.05 percent to $1.02 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 19.18 percent to $58.82 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.50 billion7.66 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $56.17 billion, which is 95.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh. It's dominance stood at 40.10 percent, a decrease of 0.06 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, the biggest publicly traded companies to invest in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies between September 2021 and June 2022 include electronics giant Samsung, technology behemoth Alphabet, and investment management firm BlackRock, according to a study by crypto intelligence platform Blockdata.

    According to statistics shared by Blockdata, a total of 40 major firms invested in companies belonging to the blockchain / crypto industry during the period. With 13 investments, Samsung was the most active investor, followed by UOB with seven, Citigroup with six, and Goldman Sachs with five. Read more details here.

    Close

    Related stories

    As of 7.52 am on August 22, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin18,25,0000.82%
    Ethereum1,38,010.70.73%
    Tether86.101.04%
    Cardano40.00001.26%
    Binance Coin25,500.006.24%
    XRP29.40003.72%
    Polkadot645.99-0.61%
    Dogecoin5.90480.14%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto prices today #Cryptocurency #Dogecoin #Ethereum
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 08:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.