you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : December 06, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on blockchain, crypto legislation and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 6: Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Solana, XRP fall while Ethereum rises


    The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $121.58 billion, falling substantially by 40.16 percent. While DeFi ($17.86 billion) accounted for 14.69 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($94.49 billion) made for 77.72 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.Read more.

  • International Take

    Crypto Exchange Bitmart hacked with losses estimated at $196 million




    The latest centralised-exchange hack may be among the most devastating to date as Bitmart has lost $196 million in various cryptocurrencies. A tweet from security analysis firm Peckshield first called attention to the alleged hack on December 4 night. One of Bitmart’s addresses currently shows steady outflows of entire token balances, some worth tens of millions of dollars, to an address currently labelled by Etherscan as the “Bitmart Hacker.” Read more here.

  • Bitcoin Buzz

    Bitcoin market dominance sinks Over weekend as Ethereum's grows


    Amid this weekend's crypto crash, Bitcoin's market dominance dipped to nearly its lowest level ever. The market dominance of the first and largest cryptocurrency by market cap was just 38.32 percent on December 4, before paring after the tumble. Read more here.

  • Expert Take

    China ‘made the correct decision’ to ban cryptocurrencies: Charlie Munger

    Charlie Munger, a prominent billionaire investor and the vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, lashed out at cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin while backing China’s decision to ban most crypto-related activity in the country. “The Chinese made the correct decision, which is to just simply ban them,” Munger said. Read more here.

  • International Take

    TIME s betting big on crypto and NFTs - here is why


    When the NFT market exploded in March and brought Web3 into the mainstream, a 98-year-old print magazine and news organization generated one of the most surprising headlines in the space. TIME launched Ethereum NFTs based on its iconic red-bordered magazine covers and generated $446,000 worth of ETH in the process. Notably, the organization is betting big on crypto and NFTs. Read more here.

#bitcoin #cryptocurrency

