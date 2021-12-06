Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on blockchain, crypto legislation and more

The latest centralised-exchange hack may be among the most devastating to date as Bitmart has lost $196 million in various cryptocurrencies. A tweet from security analysis firm Peckshield first called attention to the alleged hack on December 4 night. One of Bitmart’s addresses currently shows steady outflows of entire token balances, some worth tens of millions of dollars, to an address currently labelled by Etherscan as the “Bitmart Hacker.” Read more here.