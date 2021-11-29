MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOWIntrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

'Omicron' cryptocurrency shoots up by 900% after WHO gives new COVID variant same name

The unprecedented spike in the crypto token's value is apparently linked to its name being similar to the new potentially more infectious coronavirus variant.

Moneycontrol News
November 29, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


'Omicron', a relatively lesser-known cryptocurrency, shot up by over 900 percent since the World Health Organisation (WHO) gave a new COVID-19 variant the same name.

The crypto token was priced at around $65 (approximately Rs 4,883) on November 27, and has constantly surged since then. On November 29, it touched a peak of $689 (approx. Rs 51,765) -- marking a 945 percent increase in its value over the past three days.

At the time of writing this report, the price of Omicron marginally dropped to $612.67 (approx. Rs 45,972), according to CoinMarketCap.

The unprecedented spike in Omicron's value, apparently due to its name being similar to the new potentially more infectious coronavirus variant, has drawn criticism online.

Also Read | 'SQUID' crypto a sham, plummets almost 99.99% in value within seconds

Notably, the new COVID-19 variant was first detected in South Africa on November 23. The WHO on November 26 named the variant as Omicron and classified it as a 'variant of concern'.

Even as other cryptocurrencies witnessed a decline in their values over the past week, the Omicron token recorded a surge over the weekend. The Ethereum-based cryptocurrency, at present, can only be traded through SushiSwap, a decentralised exchange, as per reports.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cryptocurrency #Omicron
first published: Nov 29, 2021 06:07 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.