In-Depth | COVID-19: Here is all you need to know about the new strain threatening South Africa, Botswana

India has, so far, not reported any case of B.1.1.529 variant, official sources have said. The Centre has asked states and UTs for rigorous screening and testing of travellers from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana

Researchers in South Africa are racing to get ahead of a new coronavirus variant that is spreading in the country after it was first detected in the neighbouring Botswana.

Called B.1.1.529, the new strain, which has a number of mutations seen in the variants such as the Delta, could be spreading quickly across the country, adding to the urgency to track its spread.

Scientists are looking to determine how resistant the new strain is to vaccines, the chances of re-infection in vaccinated individuals and if it causes more severe disease.

Penny Moore, virologist at the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, whose lab is studying the new variant’s potential to dodge vaccines and re-infect, told Nature they are “flying at warp speed” and while they do have anecdotal reports, “it is too early to tell anything”.

South Africa, with a population of 60 million, has, so far, recorded more than 2.9 million COVID-19 cases, including over 89,000 deaths.

Not just South Africa, the entire world is on the defensive about this new strain after the Delta variant swept across the globe, triggering new COVID-19 waves.

Vaccination in South Africa

Here is all you need to know about B.1.1.529, which is likely to be dubbed Nu:

– First identified in Botswana, the strain has been found in travellers to Hong Kong from South Africa and labelled B.1.1.529.

– At present, a bulk of the cases are concentrated in the South African province of Gauteng and its capital Johannesburg. This is also the country's most populous province, according to health minister Joe Phaahla.

– Professor Tulio de Oliveira, a bioinformatician at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said his team found that the variant was responsible for all of 77 of the virus samples collected from Gauteng between November 12 and 20 and analysed. Another 100 samples are also being examined.

– The new coronavirus variant was first detected in May and has now spread to most South African provinces and to seven other countries in Africa, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

– South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases in a statement said: "Although the data are limited, our experts are working overtime with all the established surveillance systems to understand the new variant and what the potential implications could be.”

– Phaahla said the country as a whole has seen a dramatic and exponential rise in new infections over the last four or five days, where “the new variant appears to be driving the spike in cases”. Notably, numbers jumped in the past week from 200 new cases a day to 1,200 on November 24 and 2,645 on November 25.

11 virus mutation

What are the mutations?

– Genome sequencing of the B.1.1.529 variant first raised concern after researchers found over 30 changes to the spike protein. (The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein recognises host cells and is the main target of immune responses).

– Reports said that due to the sheer number of mutations, this variant is most radically different to the one that emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019, triggering the pandemic.

– In a media briefing de Oliveira said the variant showed a total of 50 mutations, of which 30 were protein spike mutations. They got the numbers from a single patient who succumbed to the virus.

– Further, the receptor-binding domain (which allows the virus to make first contact with host body cells) has 10 mutations, compared to two seen in the Delta variant.

– Many changes are setting off alarm bells as similar spikes in the Alpha and Delta variants were found to increase infection rate and ability to block vaccines/antibodies.

– Moore said there are hints that mutations could contribute to the virus’ evasion of vaccine and antibodies, even from T cells, which play a vital role in providing immunity. Her team had also provided some of the first data on the Beta variant’s ability to dodge immunity. Her team hopes to have its first results on Nu (B.1.1.529) in two weeks.

Tedros Ghebreyesus_sep30

WHO response

– A World Health Organization (WHO) team, which is monitoring the new variant, and its Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) will meet on November 26 to discuss the level of concern for the strain.

– They are also likely to dub the new strain ‘Nu’ based on the Greek naming system adopted by WHO.

– Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said they do not know much about the new strain but “we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations and the concern is that when you have so many mutations, it can have an impact on how the virus behaves”.

Covid travel aeroplane male steward lukas-souza-5KRFOTnpnnY-unsplash

Global travel curbs

– The United Kingdom on November 26 said it will add six countries to its ‘red list’ and temporarily ban flights, BBC reported. This comes despite no confirmed cases of the variant in the UK.

– All flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini are being suspended and UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid “scientists are deeply concerned" but need to learn more.

– Javid said the more is “being cautious and taking action to protect our borders as best we can”. The UK removed all countries from its red list in October. Around 500-700 people travel to the isles from South Africa daily and this number is likely to increase due to the holidays.

– Scotland, too, is following the UK and making anyone arriving from the six countries to self-isolate and take two PCR tests. Hotel quarantine is also being implemented.

India COVID 19 second wave Mumbai market coronavirus

India response

– Official sources told ANI on November 26 that no case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 has been reported in India so far.

– Government sources have said that India is likely to restrict travellers from South Africa and neighbouring countries as the new COVID-19 variant rises, Redbox India reported.

– Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked states and UTs them to ensure that samples of travellers turning positive are sent to designated genome sequencing laboratories promptly.

– Earlier PTI reported that the Centre, on November 25, asked all states and union territories (UTs) to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through the affected regions – South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana.

– The contacts of these international travellers are also to be “closely tracked and tested”, as per MoHFW guidelines, Bhushan said.

– Among states, the Delhi government has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss steps that need to be taken in view of the new threat.

– Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on November 26 tweeted: "In view of the threat from new COVID-19 variant from African countries, we have requested experts to make a presentation to the DDMA on Monday and suggest what steps we should take. We will take all steps necessary to protect you and your family."

Participants, some wearing protective face masks, perform yoga during World Yoga Day in the old quarters of Delhi, India (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

So, how bad is it?

– Mutations by themselves are not “bad”, they could be inconsequential in terms of vaccines or spread – two loaded factors. The scary part is not knowing everything. But, it does share some mutations with other past variants and this gives scientists some insight.

What is driving concern is that the new strain is so very different from the original SARS-CoV-2 that emerged in Wuhan and this mean that vaccines that were developed could potentially fall short.

– There have been many examples of variants that have seemed scary on paper, but had no bad real world impact – case in point: the Beta variant that emerged in South Africa last year and grabbed attention due to its infectivity.

It was the Delta however that spread further and to grim results, having left Alpha, Beta and Mu variants far behind. Of 845,000 sequences uploaded to the GISAID global science initiative with specimens collected in the last 60 days, 99.8 percent were Delta, according to the WHO's weekly epidemiological report.

– Also, till date only four SARS-CoV-2 strains that have been labelled “variant of concern” by WHO and ongoing studies and monitoring will give a better picture. This means that not all mutations would be malignant.

– WHO also pointed out that vaccines have reduced transmission of the dominant Delta variant by about 40 percent. By common logic, continuing to vaccinate and maintaining Covid appropriate behaviours such as wearing a facemask, maintaining distance, avoiding crowds and meeting others outside or only in a well-ventilated indoor space, should serve us well.

– As Doctor Faheem Younus (MD) who is VP, CQO and Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland UCH, tweeted on November 26: "Afraid of the Nu Variant From South Africa? Know that we don’t know if it’s more lethal, more transmissible or evades immunity. Wait for more facts. Lots of premature conclusions about it & I know fear sells. But public health is a service not a business. Keep calm and carry on" (sic)

Full coverage coronavirus pandemic here & Weekly In-Depth articles from Moneycontrol here

