In-Depth | COVID-19: Here is all you need to know about the new strain threatening South Africa, Botswana

Researchers in South Africa are racing to get ahead of a new coronavirus variant that is spreading in the country after it was first detected in the neighbouring Botswana.

Called B.1.1.529, the new strain, which has a number of mutations seen in the variants such as the Delta, could be spreading quickly across the country, adding to the urgency to track its spread.

Scientists are looking to determine how resistant the new strain is to vaccines, the chances of re-infection in vaccinated individuals and if it causes more severe disease.

Penny Moore, virologist at the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, whose lab is studying the new variant’s potential to dodge vaccines and re-infect, told Nature they are “flying at warp speed” and while they do have anecdotal reports, “it is too early to tell anything”.

South Africa, with a population of 60 million, has, so far, recorded more than 2.9 million COVID-19 cases, including over 89,000 deaths.

Not just South Africa, the entire world is on the defensive about this new strain after the Delta variant swept across the globe, triggering new COVID-19 waves.