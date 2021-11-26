MARKET NEWS

Delhi govt to hold meeting on threat of new COVID-19 variant from African countries: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Centre had on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where a new COVID-19 variant of serious public health implications has been reported.

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST
This is Kejriwal's second visit to Punjab this month. (Image : ANI)

The Delhi government has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss steps that need to be taken in view of threat of a new COVID-19 variant from African countries, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

"In view of the threat from new COVID-19 variant from African countries, we have requested experts to make a presentation to the DDMA on Monday and suggest what steps we should take. We will take all steps necessary to protect you and your family," he tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)
