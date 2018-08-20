App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Norway's cryptocurrency mining firm receives bomb threat over rising noise levels

The local authorities were immediately informed by the company’s Managing Director Gjermund Hagesaeter who stated that they are 'taking the whole issue very seriously indeed'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

A cryptocurrency mining company Kryptovault, based in Norway has received a bomb threat on Saturday due to its increasing levels of noise.

As per a report by Coindesk, Kryptovault started receiving bomb threats after a local newspaper reported the increasing level of noise pollution that was “sabotaging the peace”.

“If you are expanding crypto mining and filling the country with noise, then you will be sabotaging the peace. I am threatening to send you some explosives”, the bomb threat stated.

related news

The local authorities were immediately informed by the company’s Managing Director Gjermund Hagesaeter who stated that they are 'taking the whole issue very seriously indeed'.

First reported in June, the local newspaper Vakdalposten reported the recurring noise complaints, from the local residents, that arose because of the mining operations being carried out.

To solve the problem, the company is slated to hold a meeting with the locals of the neighbouring city of Dale.

New measures are being sought by the company to ensure the safety of its employees as well as its facilities. The company has many facilities in a number of cities in Norway. Three are said to be based in Dale.

Hagesaeter stated that the company’s facility in 'Dale if far more accessible' to trespassers. Employees working there have been asked to 'be on their toes' in cases of suspicious activities.

With the increase in demand for bitcoins, the mining industry business has seen a boom lately.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Kyrptovault #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.