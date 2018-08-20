Norway's cryptocurrency mining firm receives bomb threat over rising noise levels

Moneycontrol News

A cryptocurrency mining company Kryptovault, based in Norway has received a bomb threat on Saturday due to its increasing levels of noise.

As per a report by Coindesk, Kryptovault started receiving bomb threats after a local newspaper reported the increasing level of noise pollution that was “sabotaging the peace”.

“If you are expanding crypto mining and filling the country with noise, then you will be sabotaging the peace. I am threatening to send you some explosives”, the bomb threat stated.

The local authorities were immediately informed by the company’s Managing Director Gjermund Hagesaeter who stated that they are 'taking the whole issue very seriously indeed'.

First reported in June, the local newspaper Vakdalposten reported the recurring noise complaints, from the local residents, that arose because of the mining operations being carried out.

To solve the problem, the company is slated to hold a meeting with the locals of the neighbouring city of Dale.

New measures are being sought by the company to ensure the safety of its employees as well as its facilities. The company has many facilities in a number of cities in Norway. Three are said to be based in Dale.

Hagesaeter stated that the company’s facility in 'Dale if far more accessible' to trespassers. Employees working there have been asked to 'be on their toes' in cases of suspicious activities.

With the increase in demand for bitcoins, the mining industry business has seen a boom lately.