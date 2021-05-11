MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Goldman Sachs MD quits after making millions from Dogecoin: Report

SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk's favourite cryptocurrency Dogecoin has gone up more than 130 times this year.

Moneycontrol News
May 11, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST

A Goldman Sachs executive in London has reportedly quit the company after making millions from the Dogecoin frenzy.

Aziz McMahon, a managing director and head of emerging market sales at Goldman Sachs in London, resigned from the company after allegedly making money from Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency, touched record highs, eFinancialCareers reported.

Employees of the company confirmed the news to the publication and it is thought that McMahon may be starting a hedge fund.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk's favourite cryptocurrency has gone up more than 130-fold this year. SpaceX announced the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in the first quarter of next year, with Musk's commercial rocket company accepting the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin as payment.

Close

Related stories

However, Dogecoin lost more than a third of its price on May 9, after Musk called it a "hustle" during his guest-host spot on the Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedy sketch TV show.

McMahon isn't the only one moving towards the booming crypto craze. Reportedly, Luyi Zhang, a former senior quantitative analyst at Bank of America in New York, has started working at Coinbase as a senior software engineer. Jesse Bornstein, who launched Nomura's trade finance business in New York, recently quit to become VP of institutional sales at Stakehound, a company that issues tokens allowing owners access to decentralized finance, the report added.

(Inputs from Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #cryptocurrency #Dogecoin #Elon Musk #Goldman Sachs
first published: May 11, 2021 11:34 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.