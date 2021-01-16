MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 vaccine drive | 51 cases of minor adverse events reported in Delhi

Another person who received COVID-19 vaccine shot in Delhi on January 16 developed severe adverse event following immunization and had to be referred to the AEFI centre.

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2021 / 09:57 PM IST

Hours after the Health Ministry announced on January 16 that India has reported no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation yet, 51 persons complained of minor adverse events in Delhi. Another person developed severe adverse event following immunization and had to be referred to the AEFI centre.

Out of a total of 4,319 healthcare and frontline workers who were vaccinated on Jnauary 16 in the National Capital, two healthcare workers at NDMC’s Charak Palika Hospital reported mild adverse event post-vaccination including mild tightness in the chest. They were kept under observation by AEFI team and discharged 30 minutes later after they felt at ease. The two other cases were reported from Northern Railway Central Hospital, of which one was referred to the AEFI centre, the Delhi government has informed.

As many as 1,91,181 people were vaccinated on day one of India’s first phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive.

Beneficiaries from 11 states and union territories across India received Covishield or Covaxin shots on the first day of the vaccination drive, namely, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #COVID-19 vaccine drive #COVID-19 vaccine tracker #Delhi
first published: Jan 16, 2021 09:21 pm

