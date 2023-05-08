Cryptocurrency roundup for May 8: Zimbabwe's gold-backed crypto, Israel cracks down on terror-linked accounts, Binance adopts FLOKI & more

Gold-Backed Digital Token

Zimbabwe's Central Bank Unveils Gold-Backed Digital Token to Tackle Inflation

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has called on individuals and financial institutions to participate in its upcoming gold-backed digital token launch, according to an announcement made on Thursday.

> The minimum subscription amount for individuals is set at $10, while financial institutions and corporations must subscribe for a minimum of $5,000.

> The RBZ revealed in April that these tokens, designed to counteract the country's unstable local currency, would be issued on May 8. Zimbabwe's inflation rate was recorded at 87.6% in March after reaching a staggering 285% in 2022.

> The central bank has divided the token's issuance and usage into two stages. In the first stage, tokens will be issued for investment purposes and sold through banks. Continue here.