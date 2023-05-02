Cryptocurrency roundup for May 2: Berenberg Report Recommends MicroStrategy Stock for Bitcoin Exposure, Binance Announces Launch of Cryptocurrency Services in Japan, Tether Takes Top Spot on Polygon, and more

Theft

Ohio Man Sentenced for Stealing $21 Million in Bitcoin: A Tale of Crypto Theft and Family Betrayal

The U.S. Department of Justice has revealed that Gary James Harmon from Ohio received a prison sentence of four years and three months for stealing 712 Bitcoin belonging to his brother.

> In January, Harmon admitted to the criminal charges, which included one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice.

> These charges carried a potential combined maximum sentence of 40 years.

> The stolen 712 Bitcoin, now valued at over $21 million, were taken by Harmon following his brother's arrest in February 2020.

> At the time of the theft, the funds were worth approximately $4.8 million, as stated by the Justice Department. Continue reading.

Coinme, Up Global, and CEO Face $4M in SEC Fines Over UpToken Offering Controversy

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced settled charges against Seattle-based Coinme Inc., its subsidiary Up, Global SEZC, and their CEO, Neil Bergquist, for conducting unregistered offers and sales of a crypto asset called "UpToken."

> The SEC's order also accuses Bergquist and Up Global of making false and misleading statements about the demand for UpToken and the amount raised during the offering.

> From October 16 to December 15, 2017, Coinme, Up Global, and Bergquist marketed the financial benefits of investing in UpToken, claiming that Coinme would purchase UpToken in the secondary market after the ICO. Details here.