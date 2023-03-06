Cryptocurrency roundup for March 6: Pantera Capital leads $10.5 million funding round, Binance to help return funds to users in Voyager deal, Bybit suspends USD deposits via Bank Transfer, and more

Binance

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Reiterates Support for Voyager Deal Despite SEC Objections

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has reiterated the company's support for the Voyager deal, despite objections raised by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC opposed the acquisition of Voyager Digital by BinanceUS, which was entered into in December 2022. However, US Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles on Thursday questioned the regulator's lack of explanation and action on the matter. “Deliberative is one thing, but what have you done? If there are reasons to be concerned here, I need to hear specifics,” he said. I’m shocked a regulator would come in and say: ‘I'm charged with regulatory authority over these things. These are reasons that I have concerns because they're within my regulatory jurisdiction, but I’ve done nothing, I have nothing to offer to you,” the Judge further said. Full report here.