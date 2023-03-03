Cryptocurrency roundup for March 3: UK banks place limits on retail crypto purchases and more

Coinbase

Coinbase Stops Initiating Payments From Silvergate

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) announced on Tuesday that it has stopped accepting or initiating payments to or from Silvergate (NYSE: SI), out of an "abundance of caution" following recent developments. Despite the move, Coinbase has reassured its clients that their funds continue to be safe, accessible, and available. Coinbase assured its clients that all their funds are safe and accessible, and that it will be using Signature Bank for payments in US dollars moving forward and has taken proactive measures to ensure that clients do not experience any impact from this change. The exchange also clarified that client cash is held at FDIC-insured U.S. banks, and when a client has a large dollar balance, Coinbase stores their cash in a U.S. government money market fund to keep it safe and liquid. Details here.