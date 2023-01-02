Cryptocurrency roundup for January 2: Sam Bankman-Fried under investigation for role in FTC collapse, Ark Invest makes fresh investment in Coin shares, and more

Newsmakers

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried under investigation by Southern District of New York for role in company's collapse

The Southern District of New York has filed criminal charges against Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of FTX, for his role in the company's collapse. As part of their investigation, prosecutors are trying to determine whether Bankman-Fried has been engaging in improper financial activities, such as moving or cashing out assets without authorization. Officials from the SDNY have not commented on the case. Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, was released on a $250 million bail and is required to obtain approval from the government or court before engaging in any financial transactions over $1,000, with the exception of legal fees. It is currently unclear if he has violated these terms.