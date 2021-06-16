Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 16: Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Cardano

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds saw outflows for a second straight week, with ether posting record outflows as institutional investors took a step back (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices are in the red on June 16. Bitcoin's price is currently $39,991.13.

The cryptocurrency market is down 1.11 percent, according to Coinbase.

This comes as cryptocurrency investment products and funds saw outflows for a second straight week, with ether posting record outflows as institutional investors took a step back, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed. Total crypto outflows hit $21 million for the week ending June 11.

Ether, the token used in the Ethereum blockchain, posted its largest outflow last week of $12.7 million, data showed. The token has been one of the strongest performers this year. Outflows in Bitcoin cooled last week to $10 million, significantly lower than the previous record week of $141 million, CoinShares data showed.

Name Price 24h% 7d% Market Cap Volume (24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $39,974.05 0.27% 21.98% $749,270,841,986 $39,358,787,592 2 Ethereum ETH $2,514.88 2.64% 2.77% $292,805,387,221 $25,405,402,750 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.02% 0.09% $62,610,506,396 $59,713,753,574 4 Binance Coin BNB $359.90 2.44% 6.20% $55,258,683,365 $1,762,466,303 5 Cardano ADA $1.54 1.17% 1.41% $49,224,055,354 $2,075,839,161 6 Dogecoin DOGE $0.3159 2.69% 0.43% $41,141,691,354 $1,502,848,479 7 XRP XRP $0.8596 2.72% 1.15% $39,729,244,270 $2,917,558,065 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.03% 0.04% $23,817,076,213 $1,837,590,400 9 Polkadot DOT $23.64 6.37% 13.11% $22,568,906,316 $1,996,479,309 10 Uniswap UNI $23.07 4.30% 1.45% $13,279,465,872 $316,015,246