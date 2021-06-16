Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 16: Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Cardano
June 16, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST
Cryptocurrency investment products and funds saw outflows for a second straight week, with ether posting record outflows as institutional investors took a step back (Image: Reuters)
Cryptocurrency prices are in the red on June 16. Bitcoin's price is currently $39,991.13.
The cryptocurrency market is down 1.11 percent, according to Coinbase.
This comes as cryptocurrency investment products and funds saw outflows for a second straight week, with ether posting record outflows as institutional investors took a step back, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed. Total crypto outflows hit $21 million for the week ending June 11.
Ether, the token used in the Ethereum blockchain, posted its largest outflow last week of $12.7 million, data showed. The token has been one of the strongest performers this year. Outflows in Bitcoin cooled last week to $10 million, significantly lower than the previous record week of $141 million, CoinShares data showed.
As off 07.10 am on June 16, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies
:
|Name
|Price
|24h%
|7d%
|Market Cap
|Volume (24h)
|1
|Bitcoin BTC
|$39,974.05
|0.27%
|21.98%
|$749,270,841,986
|$39,358,787,592
|2
|Ethereum ETH
|$2,514.88
|2.64%
|2.77%
|$292,805,387,221
|$25,405,402,750
|3
|Tether USDT
|$1.00
|0.02%
|0.09%
|$62,610,506,396
|$59,713,753,574
|4
|Binance Coin BNB
|$359.90
|2.44%
|6.20%
|$55,258,683,365
|$1,762,466,303
|5
|Cardano ADA
|$1.54
|1.17%
|1.41%
|$49,224,055,354
|$2,075,839,161
|6
|Dogecoin DOGE
|$0.3159
|2.69%
|0.43%
|$41,141,691,354
|$1,502,848,479
|7
|XRP XRP
|$0.8596
|2.72%
|1.15%
|$39,729,244,270
|$2,917,558,065
|8
|USD Coin USDC
|$1.00
|0.03%
|0.04%
|$23,817,076,213
|$1,837,590,400
|9
|Polkadot DOT
|$23.64
|6.37%
|13.11%
|$22,568,906,316
|$1,996,479,309
|10
|Uniswap UNI
|$23.07
|4.30%
|1.45%
|$13,279,465,872
|$316,015,246
You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.