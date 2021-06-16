MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 16: Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Cardano

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 16: Bitcoin's price is currently $39,991.13.

Moneycontrol News
June 16, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST
Cryptocurrency investment products and funds saw outflows for a second straight week, with ether posting record outflows as institutional investors took a step back (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds saw outflows for a second straight week, with ether posting record outflows as institutional investors took a step back (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices are in the red on June 16. Bitcoin's price is currently $39,991.13.

The cryptocurrency market is down 1.11 percent, according to Coinbase.

This comes as cryptocurrency investment products and funds saw outflows for a second straight week, with ether posting record outflows as institutional investors took a step back, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed. Total crypto outflows hit $21 million for the week ending June 11.

Ether, the token used in the Ethereum blockchain, posted its largest outflow last week of $12.7 million, data showed. The token has been one of the strongest performers this year. Outflows in Bitcoin cooled last week to $10 million, significantly lower than the previous record week of $141 million, CoinShares data showed.

As off 07.10 am on June 16, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h%7d%Market CapVolume (24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$39,974.050.27%21.98%$749,270,841,986$39,358,787,592
2Ethereum ETH$2,514.882.64%2.77%$292,805,387,221$25,405,402,750
3Tether USDT$1.000.02%0.09%$62,610,506,396$59,713,753,574
4Binance Coin BNB$359.902.44%6.20%$55,258,683,365$1,762,466,303
5Cardano ADA$1.541.17%1.41%$49,224,055,354$2,075,839,161
6Dogecoin DOGE$0.31592.69%0.43%$41,141,691,354$1,502,848,479
7XRP XRP$0.85962.72%1.15%$39,729,244,270$2,917,558,065
8USD Coin USDC$1.000.03%0.04%$23,817,076,213$1,837,590,400
9Polkadot DOT$23.646.37%13.11%$22,568,906,316$1,996,479,309
10Uniswap UNI$23.074.30%1.45%$13,279,465,872$316,015,246
You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #India #world
first published: Jun 16, 2021 07:53 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.