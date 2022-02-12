Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade in red

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation dropped to $1.90 trillion from $1.95 trillion over the last 24 hours, while trading volume declined to $89.42 billion from $114.17 on February 11. Investors are bracing for more gyrations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as worries over a hawkish Federal Reserve threaten to squelch risk appetite across markets.
Decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 16.12 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume at $10.65 billion, while stablecoins constituted 78.15 percent at $51.63 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance dropped by 0.15 percent to 41.64 percent and the currency was trading at $42,449.46 on the morning of February 12.
The volatility traditionally associated with cryptocurrencies has been on full display in recent weeks. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is up by around 33% since January 24 and recently traded at $43,850, rebounding from a tumble that cut its price in half from November’s record high. Its main rival, ether, is up around 45% since January 24 at around $3,200, following a nearly 56% nosedive from its record high of $4,868, also in November.
In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 1.4 percent to trade at Rs 33,77,000, while Ethereum dipped 3 percent to Rs 2,34,999.0.
Cardano fell nearly 4 percent to Rs 86.74 and Avalanche tumbled over 5 percent to Rs 6,677.09.WazirX.com)
|Cryptocurrency
|Price (in Rs)
|24-hour change (in percent)
|Bitcoin
|33,75,630
|-1.49
|Ethereum
|2,34,858.0
|-3.15
|Cardano
|86.52
|-4.01
|Tether
|79.45
|+0.32
|Solana
|7,799.07
|-6.03
|Avalanche
|6,697.81
|-6.19
|Litecoin
|9,881.63
|-5.5
|XRP
|61.50
|-5.6
|Axie
|4,754.61
|-6.35