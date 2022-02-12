English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade in red

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Investors are bracing for more gyrations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as worries over a hawkish Federal Reserve threaten to squelch risk appetite across markets.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
    Representative image

    The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation dropped to $1.90 trillion from $1.95 trillion over the last 24 hours, while trading volume declined to $89.42 billion from $114.17 on February 11. Investors are bracing for more gyrations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as worries over a hawkish Federal Reserve threaten to squelch risk appetite across markets.

    Decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 16.12 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume at $10.65 billion, while stablecoins constituted 78.15 percent at $51.63 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance dropped by 0.15 percent to 41.64 percent and the currency was trading at $42,449.46 on the morning of February 12.

    The volatility traditionally associated with cryptocurrencies has been on full display in recent weeks. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is up by around 33% since January 24 and recently traded at $43,850, rebounding from a tumble that cut its price in half from November’s record high. Its main rival, ether, is up around 45% since January 24 at around $3,200, following a nearly 56% nosedive from its record high of $4,868, also in November.

    In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 1.4 percent to trade at Rs 33,77,000, while Ethereum dipped 3 percent to Rs 2,34,999.0.

    Cardano fell nearly 4 percent to Rs 86.74 and Avalanche tumbled over 5 percent to Rs 6,677.09.

    As of 8:30 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX.com)
    CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
    Bitcoin33,75,630-1.49
    Ethereum2,34,858.0-3.15
    Cardano86.52-4.01
    Tether79.45+0.32
    Solana7,799.07-6.03
    Avalanche6,697.81-6.19
    Litecoin9,881.63-5.5
    XRP61.50-5.6
    Axie4,754.61-6.35

