Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 24: Bitcoin trades around Rs 17 lakh; decision on crypto GST awaited

Major cryptocurrencies were trading flat early on June 24 as the global crypto market-cap increased 3.70 percent to $933.84 billion over the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 9.04 percent to $60.76 billion during the period.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.39 billion, 9.21 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stable coins was $52.48 billion, 86.38 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 42.99 percent. This was a 0.20 percent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

Officers committee suggests deferment of decision on levying GST on crypto

The officers committee on GST has suggested the GST Council to defer a decision on taxability of cryptocurrency and other virtual digital assets. The Fitment Committee in its report to the GST Council has suggested that a law on regulation of cryptocurrency is awaited and it would be essential to identify all relevant supplies associated with the crypto-ecosystem, besides classification on whether they are goods or services, reported the PTI.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,44,993 3.12% Ethereum 90,4 -0.78% Tether 82.42 -0.45% Cardano 40.90 4.72% Binance Coin 19149 5.74 XRP 29.9972 10% Polkadot 661.68 5.69% Dogecoin 5.4485 4.17%