Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin trade in green; check latest price here

Moneycontrol News
May 31, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST
Bitcoin, ethereum, and several other major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green after falling consistently. The prices of nearly all cryptos fell sharply after China Banking Association recently warned member banks of the risks associated with digital currencies.

The China warning was just the latest headwind: Earlier, Tesla's decision to not accept the digital currency as payment for cars — after it said it would — and murmurings in Washington about tighter regulation of digital currencies had put pressure on bitcoin.

Take a look at prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies at 8.00 am IST on May 31 (data from coinmarketcap.com)

> Bitcoin: $34,648.54 (+0.92 percent)

> Ethereum: $2,292.07 (+1.54 percent)

> Tether: $1.00 (-0.01 percent)

> Binance Coin: $311.32 (+3.21 percent)

> Cardano: $1.53 (+8.11 percent)

> Dogecoin: $0.2956 (+0.31 percent)

> XRP: $0.891 (+8.38 percent)

> USD Coin: $0.9999 (+0.01 percent)

> Polkadot: $19.66 (+1.66 percent)

> Internet Computer :$106.53 (-0.01% percent)

You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.
first published: May 31, 2021 08:07 am

