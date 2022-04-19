English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 19: Bitcoin, Binance Coin, XRP, Polkadot up

    Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 32.27 lakh with a dominance of 41.01 percent. This was a 0.11 percent increase over the day.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

    Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 19. The global crypto market cap is $1.89 trillion, a 2.21 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.69 billion, which makes a 58.86 percent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $11.81 billion, 12.34 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $80.79 billion, which is 84.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 32.27 lakh with a dominance of 41.01 percent. This was a 0.11 percent increase in the global market over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

    In top news, Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX's valuation has reached $2.15 billion (from 1.9 billion in August 2021) after a new Series D round pulled in $135 million funding led by existing investor Pantera, and Coinbase Ventures, DraperDragon, Kindred, Kingsway and Republic.

    On the whole, CoinDCX has raised $245 million till date. It became the first Indian crypto tech startup to achieve unicorn status in 2021 and gather a user base of 10 million.

    Close

    Related stories

    Co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal had earlier told Bloomberg that the startup "plans to go public as soon as Indian regulations allow it". He added that CoinDCX IPO would boost confidence in India's 'digital asset industry'

    Policy wise, over the last few weeks, crypto exchanges have been facing multi-faceted challenges as trading volumes continue to drop and UPI and other major payment methods have been frozen across the top crypto exchanges.

    In the last few days, banks including Kotak Mahindra have withdrawn support from exchanges in what can be seen as a domino effect after US crypto exchange Coinbase was forced to pause UPI on its platform.

    According to industry experts, the very public announcement by Coinbase led to banks becoming more cautious in partnering with crypto exchanges. One industry source says that the key concerns of banks around cryptos is that they still do not fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act

    As off 7.50 am on April 19, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin32,27,1561.4%
    Ethereum2,915,007-3.75%
    Tether79.54-0.71%
    Cardano74.29860.4%
    Binance Coin33,019.370.56%
    XRP61.01490.58%
    Polkadot1,426.950.14%
    Dogecoin11.0850-1.43%
    Find more blockchain, business and market related stories here



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #blockchain #Business #cryptocurrency #NFT
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 08:25 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.