Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 19: Bitcoin, Binance Coin, XRP, Polkadot up

Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 19. The global crypto market cap is $1.89 trillion, a 2.21 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.69 billion, which makes a 58.86 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $11.81 billion, 12.34 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $80.79 billion, which is 84.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 32.27 lakh with a dominance of 41.01 percent. This was a 0.11 percent increase in the global market over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

In top news, Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX's valuation has reached $2.15 billion (from 1.9 billion in August 2021) after a new Series D round pulled in $135 million funding led by existing investor Pantera, and Coinbase Ventures, DraperDragon, Kindred, Kingsway and Republic.

On the whole, CoinDCX has raised $245 million till date. It became the first Indian crypto tech startup to achieve unicorn status in 2021 and gather a user base of 10 million.

Co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal had earlier told Bloomberg that the startup "plans to go public as soon as Indian regulations allow it". He added that CoinDCX IPO would boost confidence in India's 'digital asset industry'

Policy wise, over the last few weeks, crypto exchanges have been facing multi-faceted challenges as trading volumes continue to drop and UPI and other major payment methods have been frozen across the top crypto exchanges.

In the last few days, banks including Kotak Mahindra have withdrawn support from exchanges in what can be seen as a domino effect after US crypto exchange Coinbase was forced to pause UPI on its platform.

According to industry experts, the very public announcement by Coinbase led to banks becoming more cautious in partnering with crypto exchanges. One industry source says that the key concerns of banks around cryptos is that they still do not fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 32,27,156 1.4% Ethereum 2,915,007 -3.75% Tether 79.54 -0.71% Cardano 74.2986 0.4% Binance Coin 33,019.37 0.56% XRP 61.0149 0.58% Polkadot 1,426.95 0.14% Dogecoin 11.0850 -1.43%

As off 7.50 am on April 19, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX ):Find more blockchain business and market related stories here





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes