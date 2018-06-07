App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coinbase says it's 'on track' to become a regulated securities firm

Chief Operating Officer and President Asiff Hirji wrote, "if approved, Coinbase will soon be capable of offering blockchain-based securities, under the oversight of the US SEC and FINRA."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Coinbase
Coinbase

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that it is on-track towards the goal of becoming a federally regulated broker-dealer, pending approval by federal authorities.

In a company blog post, Chief Operating Officer and President Asiff Hirji wrote, "if approved, Coinbase will soon be capable of offering blockchain-based securities, under the oversight of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). This step forward is being made possible by our acquisition of a broker-dealer license (B-D), an alternative trading system license (ATS), and a registered investment advisor (RIA) license."

He further said that the company’s acquisition of Keystone Capital Corp., Venovate Marketplace, Inc., and Digital Wealth LLC has helped them further their cause. Elaborating on Coinbase’s plans, Hirji wrote, "We believe this is an important moment for the crypto ecosystem, and yet another indication of the maturation of the crypto economy. If approved, these licenses will set Coinbase on a path to offer future services that include crypto securities trading, margin and over-the-counter (OTC) trading, and new market data products.’

He also said that Coinbase could tokenise the existing securities products apart from offering its own securitised token which could bring the benefits of Cryptocurrency-based markets to the regular securities markets. He added, "We believe this will democratize access to capital markets for companies and investors alike, lowering costs for all participants and bringing additional transparency and inclusion to the ecosystem."

related news

While Coinbase claims that this can be an important step towards a more open financial system in the world, it will be interesting to see how the regulators comprehend this and respond to Coinbase’s attempts of becoming a regulated securities firm.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 03:52 pm

tags #bitcoin #blockchain #Coinbase #cryptocurrency

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.